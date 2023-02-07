Home News Francia Márquez filed an income statement
Francia Márquez filed an income statement

Great expectation was generated by the publication of the income statement of Vice President Francia Márquez.

Yesterday, the official of the national order published the document in the Application for Public Integrity, as required by the Law for high public officials.

With this publication, Mrs. Márquez day after the declaration of both President Gustavo Petro and his ministers became known.

Said document corresponds to the taxable year 2021, in which the Vice President reports a gross equity of more than $96 million and debts of more than $16 million for a net worth of more than $80 million.

Likewise, it registers a tax in charge of more than three million pesos and shows an item in favor for withholdings for the year and unenforceability of covid-19 solidarity tax of more than four million pesos, which left the balance to be paid. zero pesos.

In addition, the document does not report real or personal property in his name or relatives or activities that could mean a conflict of interest.

Reviews

Once the information was published, criticism began to emerge regarding the Vice President’s statements.

In this sense, the expert analyst in Public Law, Daniel Briceño, denounced some inconsistencies in the document through his twitter account.

The analyst requested transparency in the official’s information and criticized, among other things, that in the “conflict of interest” section he only mentions his sentimental partner, leaving out the rest of his family, which makes it difficult to identify the rest of their relatives, in case they come to work with the State.

Photo: Vice Presidency

