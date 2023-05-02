“Francia Márquez is full of resentment,” says Valle Governor Clara Luz Roldán

The comment made by Vice President Francia Márquez, who gave her support to the “First Line” continues to generate comments in different sectors of society.

The vice president, in a speech expressed “Long live the First Line. To these young people who were shot two years ago and many viciously murdered them; others had their eyes gouged out and others were imprisoned”

One of the critics of the leader was the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, who rejected Márquez’s statements and listed on her official Twitter account the different acts of vandalism and crimes committed by the front line in Valle del Cauca.

In his trills, Roldán expresses “Francia Márquez, Long live the front line that burned down the Tuluá Palace of Justice? Long live the front line that burned down the Jamundí and Yumbo town halls? tortured policemen?

In her message rejecting these statements by the Vice President, the regional president said “you cannot imagine what we experience in Cali and the Valley. I myself rejected police brutality and many of them are prosecuted. We lead the dialogues with the young Protestants and I have always supported the peaceful protest”.

Answer

Given the wave of criticism that the Vice President received, Francia Márquez, also responded on her twitter account to the comments made.

As the leader explained, “I’m not afraid to say it, long live the front line!”

Likewise, he added that “they did not choose me to spew hatred against these young people, on the contrary, they chose me to work for the guarantee of their rights and we do that.”

Resentment

This Tuesday, in response to Márquez’s response, Governor Clara Luz Roldán said that the official “is full of resentment that seeks to generate hatredinstead of procuring the reconciliation of the people of Valle del Cauca”.

In statements to various media outlets, Governor Clara Luz Roldán stated that “the Vice President should be grateful for the opportunity that life gave her, instead of feeding that resentment. Going from being a service employee to reaching the Vice Presidency should be a source of pride and not resentment”.

Likewise, he explained that “Vallecaucanos say that the social outbreak was worse than the pandemic itself. Here there were 80 blockades throughout the department, the Tuluá City Hall was destroyed, Cali was vandalized and has not yet been fully recovered, and all of this was committed by the people that the Vice President exalts now.”

The governor indicated that Márquez seems to be unaware of what happened in the Valley during the social outbreak and took the opportunity to criticize the National Government for the little help it has given the department during the winter season.

