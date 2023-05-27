Francia Márquez proposes teaching Swahili African language

The vice president, Francia Márquez, announced her intention to teach the Swahili language in schools in her country to strengthen ties with Africa, after a diplomatic visit to that continent.

Márquez, the first black woman to reach that position in Colombia, made a public balance of her tour of South Africa, Ethiopia and Kenya, a country with which she assured that educational agreements such as mutual language teaching had been closed.

“Colombia intends to place teachers to teach Spanish. They, of course, especially in Kenya, propose to teach their native language, Swahili, to people of African descent or to those who want to learn this language,” said the leftist leader.

Swahili, the original language of the Bantu peoples of Africa, is spoken in more than a dozen countries on that continent. However, Márquez’s detractors do not consider his learning to be relevant.

Márquez’s tour, made up of a delegation of more than 50 people, was strongly questioned by the conservative right, who saw it as a waste of money or even a “safari.”

The vice president, who receives constant racist attacks on social networks, indicated that she financed the travel expenses of some of her companions thanks to the international NGO Open Society.

With a strong personality, deeply rooted in the left, Márquez became in August 2022 the first Afro woman to occupy the highest rank within a government, at the hands of President Gustavo Petro.

His rise to the highest levels of power revealed the hidden racism that persists in Colombia, where almost 9% of the 50 million inhabitants are Afro-descendants.

“This is important for the reconstruction of the roots and of the historical memory and that is why it was part of the agreements that we established,” replied the vice president regarding the learning of one of the ten most spoken languages ​​in the world.

Born into a poor family in the municipality of Suárez, department of Cauca, the vice president became a single mother at the age of 16, fled her town under death threats, studied law and became a prominent environmentalist by winning the 2018 Goldman Prize, known as the Nobel Prize in Ecology.