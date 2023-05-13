Francia Márquez reveals the three proposals of Colombia in South Africa

Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez revealed on Friday the three main proposals she made to her South African counterpart, Paul Mashatile, during their meeting in Pretoria.

The first is the opening of a South African embassy in Colombia, the second is the official visit of the Government of that African nation to Bogotá and South Africa’s accompaniment to the dialogue with the guerrilla Army of National Liberation (ELN). As detailed by the official, all were approved by Mashatile.

“We know that you have all the experience of peace and reconciliation and we want you to accompany us in those dialogue processes that we are now doing, such as the dialogue process that we are carrying out with the ELN, and that we will later carry out with other groups” , asserted Márquez.

For his part, Mashatile highlighted his country’s commitment to support the Latin American nation in the peace process. “South Africa will definitely be involved,” he noted.

“We see Colombia as an important partner in the Latin American region, which has the potential to improve bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both countries,” he added.

He also said the visit marked “an important milestone” in strengthening political and economic relations.

Márquez is the first female vice president of Colombia to make an official visit to Africa. This eight-day tour of three countries on that continent, South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia, is a high priority for Colombian foreign policy.

His trip occurs after 26 years without any Colombian president set foot on that continent.

“Our meeting today is historic, since there has not been this type of high-level engagement between our two countries since the establishment of our diplomatic relations,” said Mashatile, who stressed the importance of “receiving the first Afro-descendant and female vice president of the Republic of Colombia. with RT

Related