Francia Márquez’s trip to Africa leaves 16 agreements in 3 nations

Vice President Francia Márquez’s official trip to Africa ended after a week-long three-nation tour and several memorandums of understanding on international cooperation. As a result, when Márquez arrived from that continent, there was a new embassy established, several agreements had been made to establish direct flights to Africa, and even a new international guarantor of the peace process between the National Liberation Army, ELN, and the government. of President Gustavo Petro.

Márquez led a broad multilateral agenda that allowed him to rub shoulders with the highest commands of South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia, three countries with which Colombia had neglected its diplomatic relations despite initial criticism over the cost of the trip, which is estimated to have cost around 1 point 8 billion pesos, and the large entourage of the vice president.

In fact, the latter was one of the government’s justifications for sending Francia Márquez to a continent of little immediate relevance to the nation but which, in their opinion, could be crucial in terms of cultural and economic resources for the country. Therefore, Márquez’s task was to promote greater trade and evaluate possible agreements that would deepen ties between those African nations and Colombia.

Márquez signed a total of 16 diplomatic documents, including 11 memorandums of understanding, a useful document that signifies that two countries have reached an understanding and will begin working to implement it. “We are dedicated to achieving peace in Colombia, and we are aware that they have great experience in achieving it and rapprochement. During his meeting with his South African counterpart, Paul Mashatile, Márquez stated: “We want them to be with us in the dialogue processes that we are carrying out, such as the process that we are carrying out with the ELN and that we will carry out later with other groups.”

In addition, the Vice President requested that South Africa and the other two countries she visited consider the possibility of their government opening embassies in Colombia, a move that would help improve ties with the African continent. While there, the vice president made national and international news for a moving phrase that she left in the South African guest book: “My ancestors left here in slavery, today I return free.” Two days later, the vice president and her entourage arrived in Kenya. There they met with Vice President Righati Gachagua and reached seven agreements that focused on advancing the economies of both countries and the empowerment of women.

With all this, Colombia strengthened its ties with three of the most important African countries and expected the fulfillment of two demands that France made to the three nations it visited: the arrival in Colombia of a delegation from each country to evaluate new agreements and the establishment of direct flights between Bogota and those African capitals to encourage tourism and student mobility.

Although the vice president’s achievements were welcomed by the general public and even by some opposition figures, her trip to Africa was also fraught with controversy. They criticized the current partner of Francia Márquez, Yerney Pinillo Ocoró, on social networks, after it was revealed that her trip would cost her and her entourage approximately 1,800,000,000 pesos.

In response, President Petro came out in favor of Francia Márquez, stating that it has long been the custom for leaders to bring their loved ones to major national gatherings.