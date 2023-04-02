Today’s poor abandoned Christians: Pope Francis, opening the week of the Passion of Jesus with the celebration of Palm Sunday, made a meticulous, merciless list, taking his cue from the Gospel of today’s liturgy dedicated to the narration of Jesus’ passion culminating with the dramatic cry of Jesus who on the cross feels abandoned even by God his Father. The suffering Christ can be found and sought in the many abandoned Christs – individuals and entire peoples – “in the deafening silence of indifference”. Just got out of the short hospital stay at the Gemelli polyclinic, Francesco appeared equal to himself, sensitive towards others especially if poor and suffering: “I think of that so-called “street” man, German, who died under the colonnade [di san Pietro- ndr]alone, abandoned”.

Francis’ homily short but intense, with the off-the-cuff additions that the pope has inserted almost continuously, has become a real hymn to the concrete love that Jesus crucified teaches and invites us to imitate towards the poor and those who suffer from abandonment and loneliness. It is not a question of a romantic contemplation or lost in distant times, crumbled in the literature of solidarity, but an attitude to be able to read in today’s situation of the world in order to remedy it. Francesco’s word is captivating, full of pathos, refreshed by the brief experience in the hospital where he did not remain with his hands folded, but – barely in strength – he devoted himself to visiting the children in the oncology ward or to console parents destroyed by pain for the loss of their daughter just 4 years old. Thinking back to Jesus who experiences abandonment in the supreme moment of death that the Gospel of the Passion handed down to us, is for Francis a reason to shake consciences and declare unacceptable the condition of loneliness and abandonment in which our societies make many live.

On the cross “the unthinkable happens. Before dying, Jesus cries out to God and asks why he abandoned him. “He sees the closed sky, he experiences the bitter frontier of living, the shipwreck of existence, the collapse of all certainties: he shouts“ the why of the whys ”. “You, God, why?”. “Today, dear brothers and sisters, – recalls the pope – there are so many “abandoned Christs”. There are whole peoples exploited and left to their own devices; there are poor people who live at the crossroads of our streets and whose eyes we don’t have the courage to cross paths with; there are migrants who are no longer faces but numbers; there are rejected inmates, people cataloged as a problem. But there are also many invisible abandoned Christs, hidden, that are discarded with white gloves: unborn children, elderly people left alone – it could be your father, perhaps your mother, grandfather, grandmother, abandoned in geriatric institutions –, sick people not visited, disabled people ignored, young people who feel a great emptiness inside without anyone really listening to their cry of pain. And they find no other way than suicide. Today’s abandoned. The Christs of Today”.

What to do? “Jesus forsaken asks us to have eyes and a heart for the abandoned. For us, disciples of the Forsaken, no one can be marginalized, no one can be left to themselves; because, let us remember, rejected and excluded people are living icons of Christ, they remind us of his mad love for him, his abandonment that saves us from all loneliness and desolation. Brothers and sisters, let us ask for this grace today: to know how to love Jesus forsaken and to know how to love Jesus in every abandoned person. We ask for the grace to be able to see, to know how to recognize the Lord who still cries out in them. Let’s not allow his voice to get lost in the deafening silence of indifference ”. At the end of the evocative celebration in St. Peter’s Square, characterized by the procession of palms blessed by the pope next to the obelisk, before the Angelus Francis thanked for the participation and the prayers intensified by so many people during his unexpected recovery in hospital. And then in the typical spirit of the homily he recalled the state of war still operative in Ukraine.

“I address – he said – a blessing to the Caravan of peace which in recent days has left Italy for the Ukraine, promoted by various Associations: Pope John XXIII, FOCSIV, Pro Civitate Christiana, Pax Christi and others. Together with basic necessities, they bring the closeness of the Italian people to the martyred Ukrainian people, and today they offer olive branches, a symbol of Christ’s peace. We join this gesture with prayer, which will be more intense during the days of Holy Week… Our Lady help us to stay close to Jesus present in suffering, discarded, abandoned people. May Our Lady lead us by the hand to Jesus present in these people”.