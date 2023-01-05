A “shepherd” attentive to his “flock”, accompanied in the final farewell by the “people of God” who in life he cared for with “knowledge, delicacy and dedication”. Dad Francesco he described so Benedict XVIon the day of the funeral, with a homily with a spiritual slant that described his predecessor not by retracing his biography, or by highlighting his well-known theological stature, but by emphasizing his pastoral profile.

The Pope presided over the funeral of the Pope emeritus in the churchyard of St. Peter’s, on a morning initially shrouded in fog, in front of tens of thousands of faithful who had gathered in Bernini’s colonnade since dawn. A “solemn but sober” ceremony, as the Vatican has defined it, different, in some details, from that which is adopted on the death of a reigning Pontiff (absent from the liturgical booklet, for example, the supplications of the Church of Rome and of the Orientals), but with all the honors due to the man who was Pope from 2005 to 2013.

A homily with a spiritual slant

Jorge Mario Bergoglio has opted for a homily that traces the profile of Joseph Ratzinger, emphasizing the resemblance of the “shepherd” to Jesus, the “teacher”, and noting, almost as a discreet observer, the bond of the “shepherd” with the “faithful people of God” who took leave of him.

The pastor, Jorge Mario Bergoglio said, is aware that “he cannot carry alone what, in reality, he could never bear alone and, therefore, knows how to abandon himself to prayer and care for the people entrusted to him. It is the faithful People of God who, gathered together, accompany and entrust the life of those who have been their shepherd. Like the women of the Gospel at the tomb, we are here with the scent of gratitude and the ointment of hope to show him, once again, the love that is not lost; we want to do it with the same anointing, wisdom, delicacy and dedication that he has been able to bestow over the years. We want to say together: “Father, into your hands we deliver his spirit”. Blessed, faithful friend of the Bridegroom, may your joy be perfect in hearing his voice definitively and forever ”.

In filigree, in the Pope’s homily, also the travails that Benedict had to face during his pontificate. A ministry faced with a “praying devotion”, Francis said, “which is silently shaped and refined between the crossroads and contradictions that the shepherd must face and the confident invitation to tend the flock. Like the Master, he carries on his shoulders the weariness of intercession and the wear and tear of the anointing for his people, especially where goodness has to struggle and the brothers see their dignity threatened”.

The “deed” of the biography in the coffin

As for Benedict’s biography, it is contained in the “deed for the pious transit of His Holiness Benedict XVI, Pope Emeritus”, a document in Latin that describes the life and pontificate of Joseph Ratzinger, placed inside his coffin, as it happens for every deceased Pontiff, together with the coins and medals minted during his years of government and the episcopal “pallii” he wore as archbishop of Munich and bishop of Rome. The text of two folders concludes with the mention of his three encyclicals, God is charity (December 25, 2005), Saved through hope (November 30, 2007) e Charity in truth (June 29, 2009); with his decision to establish, “in the face of increasingly rampant relativism and practical atheism”, the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization (2010). Finally, two background notes: “he fought firmly against the crimes committed by representatives of the clergy against minors or vulnerable people, continually calling the Church to conversion, prayer, penance and purification. As a theologian of recognized authority, he has left a rich heritage of studies and research on the fundamental truths of the faith”.