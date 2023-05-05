Francisca Estévez remembers her first kiss: “it wasn’t cool at all”

The truth is that from the character of Luisa Mayorga in the RCN suspense series to that of Eva Sámper in ‘The first time’the woman from Bogotá has evolved acting and has made her way in this difficult world in which she performs very well.

In fact, in “The First Time” the actress managed to captivate the viewers with her performance, who were moved by this story that had several scenes that managed to attract attention and leave important messages.

Precisely one of the most outstanding scenes of this first season is the first kiss of this group of young people thanks to Eva, who takes them after school hours to a billiards where she decides to kiss them, something that causes commotion.

About the behind the scenes of this scene, Estévez revealed that it had actually been one of the most difficult, since there was a lot of tension due to the cameras and looks:

“I was very nervous because I had to kiss these boys with all the cameras and with the whole world watching me, but after several “kissings” I was calm,” she said.

Francisca Estévez off the screens

Many viewers have wondered about Estévez’s life off the screens, where she describes herself as a shy person, who has just adopted a dog named ‘Zen’, loves to cook and make music, well, in fact Francisca Estevez In addition to being an actress, she is a DJ.

At what age was Francisca Estévez’s first kiss?

On the other hand, the famous confessed in the microphones of KienyKe.com about how his first kiss in life was:

“It was when I was about 13 years old, it was during a break at school, the bell rang and we all had to go into the room and I stayed with a boy… but the truth was not cool,” he said.

There is no doubt that a great path awaits the young actress in the world of television where she is already shining, being summoned by directors and producers for new formats and projects.