Home » Francisca Estévez remembers her first kiss: “it wasn’t cool at all”
News

Francisca Estévez remembers her first kiss: “it wasn’t cool at all”

by admin
Francisca Estévez remembers her first kiss: “it wasn’t cool at all”

The truth is that from the character of Luisa Mayorga in the RCN suspense series to that of Eva Sámper in ‘The first time’the woman from Bogotá has evolved acting and has made her way in this difficult world in which she performs very well.

In fact, in “The First Time” the actress managed to captivate the viewers with her performance, who were moved by this story that had several scenes that managed to attract attention and leave important messages.

Precisely one of the most outstanding scenes of this first season is the first kiss of this group of young people thanks to Eva, who takes them after school hours to a billiards where she decides to kiss them, something that causes commotion.

About the behind the scenes of this scene, Estévez revealed that it had actually been one of the most difficult, since there was a lot of tension due to the cameras and looks:

“I was very nervous because I had to kiss these boys with all the cameras and with the whole world watching me, but after several “kissings” I was calm,” she said.

Francisca Estévez off the screens

Many viewers have wondered about Estévez’s life off the screens, where she describes herself as a shy person, who has just adopted a dog named ‘Zen’, loves to cook and make music, well, in fact Francisca Estevez In addition to being an actress, she is a DJ.

At what age was Francisca Estévez’s first kiss?

On the other hand, the famous confessed in the microphones of KienyKe.com about how his first kiss in life was:

See also  RBD confirms dates and countries for its 2023 tour, Colombia off the list

“It was when I was about 13 years old, it was during a break at school, the bell rang and we all had to go into the room and I stayed with a boy… but the truth was not cool,” he said.

There is no doubt that a great path awaits the young actress in the world of television where she is already shining, being summoned by directors and producers for new formats and projects.

You may also like

On May 8, the provision of the School...

EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Notice to Shareholders...

Al-Sadiq Al-Ruzaiqi writes: What did Mo Ibrahim and...

Reutlingen: Welsch machines and tools successful with new...

It’s already hot… Samsung·LG prepares for the air...

She is Milagros Villamil, the wife and “guide”...

A child drowns in Draa Valley, Zagora Province

After knife attack: School starts again with lessons

The expropriation monkey

EQS-Adhoc: KPS AG: Reduction of the dividend proposal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy