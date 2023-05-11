‘Francisco Santos and Jorge Gnecco sponsored two blocks of the AUC’

The former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso Gomez, On the first day of the hearing in the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, he reaffirmed his statements in which he assures that the political leader Francisco Santos and the rancher Jorge Gnecco Cerchar sponsored by the Capital and Northern Blocs of the AUC, respectively, in the national territory.

He also maintained that to conform them it was necessary to carry out several approaches in Bogotá and the department of Cesarin addition to establishing their bases in the country through the Convivir, a security scheme that they first implemented with the financial support of several companies.

“Francisco Santos came representing the Colombian oligarchy in the capital who were concerned about the presence of the Farc near Bogotá. Until he suggested the name of Capital Block. That was between 1997 and 1998.” remembered.

He even pointed out that he was in national media such as El Tiempo at the invitation of Francisco Santos seeking to promote a language of acceptance towards the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AUC.

“More than a dozen self-defense commanders had coexistence. But we didn’t need to have too many either, but to encourage other people to create them and be a point of support for our expansion, like Jorge Gnecco”he added.

According to Mancuso, Jorge Gnecco, brother of the first lady of the department Cielo Gnecco, would have acted on behalf of a union in Cesarwhile ranchers did it for Magdalena, and Jorge Visbal Martelo, who was at that time president of Fedegán, in Montes de María.

“This is how we began to elect councilors, mayors, governors, congressmen and we even got to influence presidential elections (…) with the Pastrana government’s negotiation of Caguan, the same Colombian oligarchy asked for the creation of self-defense groups”Mancuso said.

In this way I would have started too the union with the Military Forces to commit kidnappings, combat the FARC or ELN guerrillas and carry out extrajudicial executions, known as false positives.

“Between all of us we called each other ‘cousins’ because we were one family. We were allies in a fight against the internal enemy: the guerrillas”, narrowed.

He also maintained relations with politicians such as the former governor of La Guajira, Juan Francisco ‘Kiko’ Gómez, and Samuel Santander Lopesierra Gutiérrez, known as ‘The Marlboro Man’, who served a sentence in the United States for drug trafficking.

The story of Salvatore Mancuso, delivered virtually from the United Statesis just the beginning of a long journey that will last until the next May 26.

Once the single truth hearing is over, the magistrates will assess the information and rule on their admission to the JEP.