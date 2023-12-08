Home » Franco Argüelles recorded the album ‘Versos para el mundo’: several vallenato singers participate
Franco Argüelles recorded the album ‘Versos para el mundo’: several vallenato singers participate

The accordion player and composer Franco Arguelles completed the recording of his album ‘Verses for the world in the city of Barranquilla. The production includes songs of his own that were recorded by several invited vallenato artists.

This musical work will come out with the participation of the following singers: Elder Dayán, Peter Manjarres, Diego Daza, Luifer Cuello, Rafa Pérez, Twister The KingOrlando Linan, Diomedes of Jesus, Mayra Arguelles, Alex Manga and Alex Martinez.

‘Verses for the worldIt has the musical direction of ‘Coronel’ Franco Arguelles, accordionist and composer, who recorded songs of his own on this album that have been hits with other artists.

In the coming days the release date will be announced on digital platforms and the artist’s official YouTube channel.

REPERTOIRE

The ranch is not mine.
Crazy thing.
What I don’t do.
The owner of the tobacconist.
Moon and.
The love of women.
Nothing from me.
They will make history – Tribute to Juancho Rois.
Love prevails.
De Home run.
I erased it from the map.
Sensitive heart.
Let me if you can.
Friend Miguel.
She is noisy.

