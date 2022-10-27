Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian jazz enthusiasts who crossed the threshold of the “anta” were trained on two sacred texts: Jazzthe monumental tome by Arrigo Polillo released for Mondadori in 1975, e The greats of jazz, Sixties essay published by Nuova Accademia. The author of the latter – which also turned into a successful series of installments, on newsstands for Fabbri Editore – is Franco Fayenz, who died in the past few hours at the age of 92. With his reviews and his books he was a great popularizer of musical culture, but above all he was a huge fan of the so-called “black classical music”.

From Padua to the “jazz greats”

Paduan, born in 1930 (the year in which the Gershwins publish the standard I Got Rhythm), spent his formative years in his hometown, graduating in law. We are in the fifties, those in which be-bop leaves the baton to cool jazz, and here the passion for jazz spreads through the circles. Fayenz, just twenty years old, in his Padua sets up the Amici della Musica club, with which he organizes concerts. The wise The greats of jazz, with which he stands out, comes out in 1961 for the series that the musicologist Giulio Confalonieri keeps for Nuova accademia. They will follow Elementary anatomy of jazz e Jazz stories for images and memories, in addition to the biography of Lennie Tristano. Unparalleled connoisseur of the swing years, he curates Duke Ellington’s autobiography for Italy Music is my lady“Music is my lady”, the absolute love of the Duke’s life.

On TV with Franco Cerri

Alongside his activity as a music critic, there is the television one: in the seventies Fayenz together with Franco Cerri, collaborated with Jazz in Italy, a program by Carlo Bonazzi for a Rai still in black and white that photographs the spread of the jazz phenomenon in our country, interviewing the artists and showing their performances, around the jazz clubs of the Peninsula. Fixed presence at the great festivals that are starting to take hold here (from Umbria Jazz downwards), he writes for the Giornale di Indro Montanelli and subsequently for the Foglio and the Sole 24 Ore.

The Piero Angela of jazz popularization

For personal reasons, he enjoyed the best of jazz history, in times when artists were much more approachable, stardom, in the field of music, had not yet been invented. And for this he had a vast anecdotal to tell, as well as an immense musical culture. To say: do you know Keith Jarrett? When he was 24, in Bologna, he shared a table in a tavern with Fayenz, confiding to him: «You know, I’m afraid. I’m afraid of when I’ll be famous, if I ever will, because I might lose my sense of proportion ». It will happen, dear Keith. And how, if it happens.

In 1986 with Franco Cerri, pianist Enrico Intra and fellow critic Luca Cerchiari he founded the Civic Courses of Jazz in Milan, the starting point for many young people who approached black classical music. Fayenz was to jazz what Piero Angela was to science. To make the combination even more suggestive, let us say that even for Piero Angela jazz was the woman in his life. As for Duke Ellington, as for Franco Fayenz.