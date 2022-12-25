Listen to the audio version of the article

He died Saturday night, Christmas Eve, Franco Frattini, current president of the Council of State and former foreign minister. Frattini died this evening at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he was hospitalized for cancer. He was 65 years old.

Graduated in Law, magistrate, in 1981 Frattini became state attorney. A parliamentarian, member of Forza Italia and Popolo della Libertà, with Silvio Berlusconi as prime minister, Frattini was foreign minister twice: first in the years 2002-2004 and then in the years 2008-2011.

Frattini was Vice President of the European Commission and Commissioner for Justice, Security and Freedom in the years 2004-2008. The last assignment, the presidency of the state council, was entrusted to him on 14 January. In those days, his name had also entered the debate on the choice of the new president of the Republic, before the political forces converged on the reappointment of Sergio Mattarella.

Franco Frattini, Foreign Minister at the time, together with Hillary Clinton, US Secretary of State – ANSA/ETTORE FERRARI

«Franco Frattini – wrote Berlusconi in a post on social media – was a true servant of the State: in Italy and abroad where he was appreciated by all for the competence with which he carried out the role of European Commissioner and then of foreign Minister. I will always remember his great ability to face complex problems with a smile, to be at ease in every role and the esteem he sowed. He will be missed by me as well as by all the people who have had the good fortune to be able to collaborate with him».

Numerous memories of the representatives of the institutions, from the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, to the president of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana. And then party mates, political opponents and among the first the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta: all agree in underlining Frattini’s human and political qualities.