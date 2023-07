In Football, the first day as part of the 9th Games of La Francophonie in Kinshasa continued this Saturday at the Tata Raphaël stadium. Senegal and Congo-Brazzaville hurt a two-goal draw everywhere.

Coach Clément Massamba of Congo-Brazzaville believes that it was the Senegalese experience that played because they were able to come back twice:

/sites/default/files/2023-07/02._290723-p-f-kincoachcongobrazza-00.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook