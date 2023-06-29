Francophonie Games: Francine Muyumba calls on Member States to be wary of manipulation aimed at discrediting the DRC

Senator Francine Muyumba called on Wednesday, June 28, the Member States of La Francophonie “to beware of manipulation aimed at discrediting the DRC”, in the organization of the 9th Games of La Francophonie. She also invited the Congolese State to do everything possible for the success of these games in Kinshasa.

“We are a hospitable country with a good reputation in terms of organizing international events. The Heads of State of La Francophonie met in Kinshasa in October 2012 during the 14th summit of this organization and everything went well. What the Government of Quebec is talking about makes no sense”said Senator Muyumba on her Twitter account.

As an organization, La Francophonie must “thwart the delaying maneuvers of some of its leaders who push the States to come forward negatively to obtain the cancellation of the holding of these games in Kinshasa”. Otherwise, she adds, the DRC would have to decide once and for all whether or not to belong to this organization.

“We invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs to summon the Ambassador of Canada to better understand the motivations hitherto less convincing of the decision of the Government of Quebec at the risk of negatively influencing the other Member States”concludes Francine Muyumba.

Countries that withdraw

The intervention of Senator Francine Muyumba comes one day after the announcement of the withdrawal of certain athletes and artists.

The Quebec government took the decision on Tuesday, June 27 not to send athletes or artists this year to the Games of La Francophonie to be held in Kinshasa, for security reasons.

Only a delegation of diplomats will take part in the event which will take place from July 28 to August 6 in Kinshasa.

According to the office of the Minister of International Relations, La Francophonie and the Status of Women, Martine Biron, the Government of Quebec attaches great importance to the Games of La Francophonie, which are a flagship event for young people.

However, continues the cabinet, the government of Quebec has taken the decision, for safety and health reasons, not to send a delegation of athletes and artists to the 9th edition of the Games of La Francophonie.

Emphasizing that this is not an easy decision to make, the minister’s office says it is acting responsibly and thoughtfully in this matter.

The government claims to have taken into account all the mission reports of experts from the International Committee of the Games of La Francophonie and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) before making its decision.

Contagion effect?

France seems set to reduce the number of athletes. According to the colleagues of the Team, Tuesday, June 27 during the day, athletics coaches were warned that following the instructions of the ministry, France would not send athletes to Kinshasa. Other sports would be affected.

But the Ministry of Sports has yet to issue a statement.

“The ministry, in connection with all the ministries concerned by the event, shared with the federations the constraints allowing to have a good organization on site for the delegations, as is always the case. The federations are of course, as is also usual, sovereign and free to make their decisions in the matter. replied the Ministry of Sports to L’Équipe.

The organizers reassure

“All the infrastructure to host the competitions will be ready and delivered before”, declared Isidore Kwandja, Director of Games during a joint press conference with the Minister of Culture, Catherine Furah on Wednesday June 28 at the Stade des Martyrs stadium.

“Today, all of its infrastructure is at the finishing stage. And besides, I inform you that we have here in the room the contractor who is the resuscitator of this building which was totally abandoned and which is now covered. From this Friday, we will take possession of all the gymnasiums that are built here and start equipping them with furniture and the like to accommodate our athletes.”explained Isidore Kwandja.

He also responded to the concern raised by the Government of Quebec, which decided to no longer send its athletes and artists:

“We read that Quebec is not going to send the athletes. On the other hand, he will send a diplomatic delegation. It is their choice. I also note that New Brunswick, which is part of Canada, will confirm that it will send the athletes here to Kinshasa. So for me, the States are free to decide whether or not to send the athletes. We are confident. We were in Paris at the 123rd session of the Permanent Council of La Francophonie. All the States have confirmed their participation in the 9th Francophone Games”.

Isidore Kwandja assures: “all security and health measures are taken to protect all delegations”.

