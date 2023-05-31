Frankfurt: After a fight at a youth football tournament, a 15-year-old died

The soccer field of SV Viktoria Preußen eV in the Frankfurt district of Eckenheim. Here, a 15-year-old player from Berlin was seriously injured in a fight by a 16-year-old from France. He died later in hospital.

The teenager, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a fight at a youth football tournament in Frankfurt, died, according to the police.

Three days after a young man suffered a life-threatening injury in a fight during a youth football tournament in Frankfurt am Main, the 15-year-old succumbed to his severe brain injuries. In the coming days, an autopsy should clarify the exact cause of death, said the police in the Hessian metropolis on Wednesday. How the brawl came about and how it happened is still being determined.

The teenager was declared brain dead on Tuesday. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the machines that then took care of him initially remained switched on for the removal of donor organs. In the course of Wednesday, however, these were turned off.

On Pentecost Sunday, the brawl broke out at an international youth football tournament in the Eckenheim district on a sports field in Frankfurt’s Hügelstraße after the final whistle of a game between the French FC Metz and JFC Berlin. A 16-year-old from France is said to have hit the 15-year-old from Berlin in the head or neck.

The 15-year-old then collapsed and had to be resuscitated. He was taken to a hospital. Life-threatening brain injuries were found there. The 16-year-old is in custody.

Police in Frankfurt are asking witnesses for information or pictures



The French club FC Metz reacted “stunned”. The club said on its website that its player denied “deliberately causing physical harm to the injured young player”.

The police are now asking potential witnesses to contact us with information by calling (069) 755 51199. An online platform has also been made available where witnesses can upload images or video material. The platform can be found at this link.

