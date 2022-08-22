Even the last box for the single-member constituencies of the center has been settled, with the renunciation by Nicola Fratoianninational secretary of the Italian Left, for the benefit of the outgoing deputy Stefano Ceccanti, an expression of the local Democratic Party.

“In the end, I chose to give up running for the uninominal of Pisa – explains Fratoianni – out of respect for my city, but also for my political community to which I could not have given all the commitment that a candidacy of this type he demanded. I will be, as I said from the beginning, a candidate as leader for the Greens and the Left only in the proportional constituencies of Tuscany. It is a choice of coherence, with my history and with the political project we have put in place “.

The final decision came after long negotiations, which went on for days, with meetings and discussions even at night, with the squaring of the circle only arrived on Sunday morning. Ceccanti himself had been opposed to the idea of ​​having to run as fourth for the plurinominal, as expected at first, while in the city they had already warned that they would not go to vote for Fratoianni.