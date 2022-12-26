The funeral home of Franco Frattini, who died on 24 December, was set up at Palazzo Spada, seat of the Council of State of which he was president. Many exponents of the political world came to pay homage to the former Foreign Minister, starting with the Minister of Economic Development Adolfo Urso: “A true servant of the State, a model for everyone”. “He was a true statesman,” said Maurizio Gasparri. Massimo D’Alema was also present: «A man with a great sense of the state». “His sense of duty should be an example for anyone who engages in the public,” commented Gianni Letta. Finally, the words of Lamberto Dini: «We have lost a great character». Tomorrow morning the funeral at Santi Apostoli.