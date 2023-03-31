news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 30 – The police have executed a precautionary custody order in prison, issued by the Milan prosecutor’s office, against four people believed to be the perpetrators of the over one million euro scam against heiress Vittoria Caproni. The episode took place on 10 January right in the Lombard capital, but the people arrested are all “transfer” from Naples.



The method was the classic one of scams to the elderly, with the switchboard operator calling the victim alarming her with a serious problem with a family member who needs money immediately. In the specific case, Caproni was contacted by a fake lawyer who had informed her of the involvement of her son in a car accident, explaining that to avoid a possible arrest she would have had to pay a bail of around 12,700 euros in cash.



At that point an accomplice intervened in the conversation who introduced himself as a marshal to give credibility to the story. Together they managed to convince the woman to deliver cash, jewels and ingots for an estimated value of one million and 600 thousand euros to an emissary. All taken away in a trolley. The analysis of printouts and cameras is essential for the investigation. (HANDLE).

