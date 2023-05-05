Fraud against the EU for 700 thousand euros, 7 suspects and kidnappings – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, MAY 05 – A fraud worth over 700,000 euros against the European Union, the State and the Calabria region was discovered by the Guardia di Finanza of Catanzaro, coordinated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office of Palermo, which carried out a seizure order of the same amount against 7 suspects issued by the investigating judge of Catanzaro. The provision came to the conclusion of the investigations conducted by the military of the Catanzaro Group as part of the operation called “Easy land”, which began in 2022 against seven Italian citizens and the farms related to them operating in the territory of the Calabrian capital and all beneficiaries of Community aid under the common agricultural policy and more specifically under the Calabria rural development plan relating to the years from 2014 to 2020. The contributions disbursed in favor of the suspects by Arcea, the body which channels the funds from the European Union, are attributable to a Community aid program aimed at subsidizing individual companies operating in the field of cultivation and which aim to develop the conversion of traditional agriculture into organic farming on the regional territory, over a period of seven years.



The investigations carried out by the financiers would have revealed the fraudulent conduct of the suspects, who, in order to illegally obtain assignment of the land and the related community contributions, would have produced false certifications attesting to possession of the requisites required by law, misleading the institution payer who then disbursed the seized sums. The Guardia di Finanza then seized current accounts and real estate owned by the suspects. (HANDLE).

