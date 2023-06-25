Fraud group’s favorite bank project financial inspection results will be released as soon as September

The Finance Committee of the Legislative Yuan passed an interim proposal in mid-April, requiring the Financial Supervisory Committee to conduct a special financial inspection of the top ten banks with the largest number of households. The Financial Supervisory Commission stated on the 25th that the special financial inspection has begun in May and is expected to last until July. The top ten banks in the “Proportion of Financial Institutions Using Head Accounts in Investment Fraud Cases” will conduct a special inspection of the fraud prevention and risk control mechanism, and submit a report by the end of September at the earliest.

Bank staff colluded with fraudulent groups in China, and the Financial Supervisory Commission was named by the outside world for dereliction of duty. The Financial Supervisory Commission emphasized today (25th) that it has strengthened supervision of banks whose staff are suspected of colluding with fraudulent groups. In addition to severe punishment in accordance with the Banking Law, And has asked the bank to propose improvement measures, indeed improve.

The Financial Supervisory Commission also stated that in order to strengthen the financial supervision of head accounts, online banks, and virtual accounts, it has compiled a list of the top ten financial institutions that used head accounts in investment fraud cases last year from May to July. Famous financial institutions have conducted a special inspection of the anti-fraud risk control mechanism, and a written report is expected to be submitted by the end of September.

The inspection focuses on four items, including “financial institutions add account opening review control measures for head accounts and digital deposit accounts”, “appropriateness of head account detection mechanism and implementation of warning account joint prevention mechanism”, “high-risk automated business (Internet banking, ATM, etc.) control mechanism”, and “financial institutions’ management and control operations for website operators or enterprises (including third-party payment operators) to apply for virtual accounts”, etc.

The outside world also questioned whether the head account can still be opened in the bank. The Financial Supervisory Commission stated that according to the “Suspected Illegal Management Measures”, the account has been notified by the court, the prosecutor’s office or the judicial police as a warning account. Except for the suspension of all transaction functions of the warning account, the original account holder can no longer open a new account. Some other deposit accounts (derivative control accounts), ATM cards, voice transfers, online transfers and other electronic payment functions will also be suspended, and there will be no situation where decapitated accounts are transferred to legal proceedings and still continue to open accounts in banks.

For suspicious accounts that have not yet become warning accounts, the FSC pointed out that all banks have been asked to incorporate the 19 common patterns compiled by the Association of Banks into early warning indicators or internal operating regulations to strengthen control, including the use of missing persons as decapitated accounts. In this case, the bank will strengthen control over accounts that have not been notified as warning accounts but have suspicious indicators. Next, the Financial Supervisory Commission will cooperate with the Ministry of Justice to formulate sub-laws authorized by Article 15-2, Item 6 of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, to specify the standards for account suspension, function restriction or direct closure, and further strengthen account control.

Regarding online banking, the Financial Supervisory Commission also stated that it has strengthened the risk control of online bank agreed transfers, requiring banks to implement active care and questions when people apply for online banking or open agreed transfer services. If there is an online transaction, an OTP verification mechanism should be adopted to prevent Account funds have been stolen. All banks have also been asked to change the review period from the day following the current bid date to the next day, depending on the nature of the customer and the degree of risk involved in the application for transfer of the agreed account.

In the part of strengthening the application of virtual accounts by third-party payment companies, the Financial Supervisory Commission stated that in addition to supervising the Association of Banks to compile 11 common forms, including early warning indicators or internal operating standards to strengthen control, it will also continue to supervise banks to implement virtual account applications. Third-party payment operators or other company account audit requirements. In addition, in the first half of this year, the Association of Banks has further studied and formulated measures to strengthen customer identity screening for banks to provide virtual account services, and has sent a letter on June 20 to ask all banks to cooperate.

