Fraud with wind farm plans: ex-managers receive suspended sentences | > – News – Lower Saxony

The regional court in Göttingen has sentenced two ex-managers of an insolvent company to suspended sentences. They had been on trial for millions of dollars in renewable energy fraud.

The two former managers of the insolvent Göttinger Erneuerbare Energieversorgung AG (EEV) received suspended sentences of one year and nine months and one year and three months, respectively, as the presiding judge announced on Tuesday. The two 68 and 55-year-olds were convicted of attempted commercial and investment fraud. The two men can appeal.

Wind farm was in restricted area

With the verdict, the district court followed the demands of the public prosecutor’s office. According to the indictment, the ex-managers are said to have deprived investors of at least 6.4 million euros. They are said to have raised the money for the planned “Skua” wind farm on the North Sea. However, they are said to have concealed the bad chances for the wind farm. This could not be approved because it was in a restricted military area. Investors are also said to have been deceived in financing a biomass power plant.

Originally five ex-managers were accused

The judge emphasized that the two men had not enriched themselves and that there had been efforts to implement projects. They also paid compensation. Originally, five ex-managers were accused. However, the proceedings against two alleged main culprits have been separated, the trial against a third accused is currently paused.

