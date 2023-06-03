Fraudsters Posing as Executives and Create Fake Website From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Uniswap Scam Alert: Fraudsters impersonating executives and creating fake website



Hayden Adams, the creator of the protocol and CEO of Uniswap Labs, recently expressed his surprise on Twitter about a scam in which some individuals create a fake Uniswap website.

In a tweet, Adams expressed his amazement at the elaborate nature of the scam, noting that it required considerable effort. She also disclosed that the scammers have incorporated Chinese community content into their scheme and even have including links on their fraudulent website directing users to the legitimate Uniswap app.

To add another layer of credibility to their scheme, the scammers set up an hour-long Zoom recording showing individuals posing as high-level Uniswap executives. This orchestrated video presentation was intended to trick viewers into assuming the authenticity of the fraud. Upon viewing the video, Adams expressed his bewilderment, declaring, “The video is insane. I have no idea who these people are.”

