The word friki, as such, is a Spanish adaptation of the English word freaky, an adjective used colloquially to refer to something or someone strange or eccentric. The concept of geek has become a social stereotype to refer to individuals who present behaviors or attitudes that are out of the ordinary, and reflect it in a sometimes unusual or picturesque way of dressing. Freaky culture is a lifestyle.

In this way, hundreds of young people, children, accompanied by their parents, lived an experience, full of colors, music, cosplay at Freaky Fest 2023, which is already in its sixth version.

the passion

One of the programs that caught the attention of the audience was the presentation of a model, Body Paint, a technique that consists of painting the naked body, even hiding one’s own nudity.

Despite being an arduous task, the group Status Tattoo Art Gallery, made up of Meily Vargas, Cristián Tovar and Didier Guarnizo, ‘Daguar’, pointed out: “we portrayed the female titan from the Shingeki No Kyojin series. The work began at 10 in the morning and we finished at about 6:30 in the afternoon, we used brushes and body paints, those paints are especially for this type of work, and well, we are very satisfied because, the truth is, we had many inconveniences but we were able to avoiding them and fortunately we met the goal, which was to be able to remove the entire body, is a process that is divided into several phases.”

clothing and art

And when it comes to passion, several of the cosplayers have learned to make their own costumes for their favorite characters, in order to represent them.

In this sense, Dialy Cerón, who dresses as Goku, expressed: “I have been a cosplayer for 11 years or so and I am also a leading cultural manager of the Goku-Colombia community, I have many versions of this character that marked me since I was a girl”.

For his part, Faber Colorado, conveyed his love for the characters to his son ‘Junior Universe’: “I am alluding to the penguin from Batman and last year we came to compete, we did well, we won $7,000,000 for first place with my el . I make all the costumes myself and all my life I have liked to dress up for Halloween, I go to costume contests with my wife”.

Likewise, the journalist Tania Medina participated with the character of Tanja from the movie Mortal Kombat: “I have been a cosplayer for around 11 years and actually around 15 when I began to watch anime and become very interested in that culture.”

While for María Alejandra: “it is a very beautiful art to be able to take our characters from that series, from those movies, they are characters that we loved so much as children and being able to reflect them is very gratifying and very exciting, the level of satisfaction is such that sometimes she cried when she saw the result of my suits. My character has made me grow as a person, through the story we see her as childish but over time she matures and understands that changes are necessary in the stages of life. What cosplay has done is help me face that fear of interacting.”

For his part, Sergio, who came from Barranquilla, played cactus penta kill 3 from League of Legends, “I liked it a lot and I feel that the geek or gamer, otaku culture in general has had a very, very large growth. While for ‘Berry Red’ he plays the character of the dark hand of Yu-gi-oh, it is an event that brings a healthy hobby to the city of Neiva so that children are more entertained in something instead of being protagonists of episodes of violence.

