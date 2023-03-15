It doesn’t go lightly Freddie Prinze Jr. recalling his first experience in the cinema in a podcast and tells how director Jim Gillespie behaved with him at the time of I know what you did.

It’s not the first time that Freddie Prinze Jr. he thunders against some character he’s met in his Hollywood life, about whom he doesn’t have a great opinion. In 2014 she took it out on Kiefer Sutherlandwhich he said made the set of the series hell for him 24today in the new podcast sull’horror which leads together with Jon Lee Brodytitled That Was Pretty Scarytalked about his first film experience, I know what you didfrom 1997, on the set of which, among other things, he met his future wife Sarah Michelle Gellar. This time the actor told in no uncertain terms how bad the director was with him Jim Gillespie.

Freddie Prinze Jr and the hell on the set of I know what you did “thanks” to Jim Gillespie

Based on a novel by Lois Duncan and written by the author of the first 3 Scream Of Wes Craven, Kevin Williamson, I know what you did it was a moderate success and launched several young actors. But apparently the experience was not the best for Freddie Prinze Jr. which explicitly says that the director, the Scotsman Jim Gillespie, he acted like a total asshole to him. Apparently the tension between the two began because for the character of Ray Bronson, Gillespie (also in his first film) wanted Jeremy Sistowhile the producers and Williamson they wanted Prinze Jr. This the actor said: ‘I’ll give him this to… I think his name is Jim, that he didn’t hide what he was feeling. He wasn’t passive-aggressive, which I hate, but very direct in telling me ‘ I don’t want you in this movie.’ When you’re on your first movie experience and you hear those words, it really, really breaks you.” The actor then went on to say that the director gave him “crazy notes” on set, such as “don’t gape because you look stupid when you do that.” “That was the exact note, word for word. And I was like ‘either I cry or I’ll beat him up’, they were the only two options I had in mind. I remember Ryan Phillippe walking up to me and saying ‘Fuck that guy , Friend. How many times have you auditioned for this role?” and I was like “Five times”, “That’s right, you earned it, they didn’t offer it, you deserved it”.

Prinze Jr. later said that he was on the verge of quitting the film, due to the director’s bullying of him: “It was a struggle to get the job done every day. I suffered every single day on that film. Anyway, in kind of prepared me for this job. I’ll be forever grateful to Jim for being such an asshole, because I haven’t met one since… no other director I’ve met has thought it was okay to cross certain lines. has prepared for any minor asshole in the environment”. He then said: “I’m sure in someone else’s story he’s a hero, I’m sure he helped someone and they loved him. But he vented a lot of frustrations with me. It was his debut, he didn’t have much time , didn’t have the budget he wanted, the actor he wanted, and he didn’t know how to handle that frustration.”

Jim Gillespie’s version

Variety, which gave ample space to Prinze Jr.’s words, tried to contact Gillespie for a reply. In the meantime, remember that in 2017 the director, in an interview granted to DigitalSpy for the twentieth anniversary of I know what you did, had credited himself with casting the actor, indeed, with pushing for him to be hired: “Nobody wanted Freddie, they thought he was too weak, not muscular enough, so Freddie had four or five auditions. It got to the point where he said ‘enough’ and I really had to get him to stay because I wanted him to. I thought he would be great in the movie. He went to the gym and worked out, changed his diet and his haircut. I persisted and finally they said yes” . A version opposite to that of Prinze Jr. which convinces us a little less, also because we don’t understand what reason the actor would have to invent it, since Jim Gillespie, despite the success of the film, hasn’t had a great career . I know what you did had a lesser-known sequel in 1999, Final nightmareand now Freddie Prinze Jr. e Jennifer Love Hewitt are set to return in the sequel from Sony directed by Kaytin Robinsoncurrently under preparation.

I Know What You Did: Movie Plot

For those who haven’t seen it, I know what you did tells of four young friends, who spend their last summer on the ocean, in a small town in North Carolina, before going to college. After drinking a little too much, Ray (Prinze Jr.) hits a man with his BMW around a bend one day. After a long discussion, in order not to get into trouble and risk their future by calling the police, they decide to get rid of his body by throwing it into the sea. But that’s where the real nightmare begins because someone who has seen them starts to persecute them. If you want, you can see it (paying) on Prime Videowhere the TV series inspired by it is available for free.