IVREA. The emergency measure that exempted, from May 2020, the Ivorian traders from the payment of the occupation of the public land for the dehors was extended from last April 1st to December 31st 2022. On Monday, October 31st, the council actually approved the seventh extension in in favor of public businesses, taking advantage of the possibility provided by the State on extending the term of the extraordinary support measures linked to the pandemic.

Therefore, the quick and simplified procedure introduced after the first lockdown remains, which allows exhibitors to set up their own outdoor area very easily and the exemption from payment of the fee on the occupation of public land is confirmed until the end of the year. Obviously, the payment of the waste tax (Tari) remains due, calculated on the basis of the meters of occupation of the public land and the tariffs approved by the city council in April of this year.

«After having extended the simplified provisions on the opening of the dehors – explains the deputy mayor and councilor for the budget Elisabetta Piccoli – we have also found the resources to keep them free until the end of the year, at least for the part of the occupation of public land. These resources are added to those already allocated to guarantee free admission in the months following those condoned directly by state decrees ”.

From the beginning of next year, however, the dehors will return to the usual authorization procedures and in all likelihood the municipal offices will be more careful with regard to the color plan. This means that those who have opened an outdoor area in these two years have two months to prepare for the regularization of their stalls.

However, there is the possibility, provided for by the municipal regulation, to have the exemption of the single patrimonial rent (occupation of public land) also for next year. «Provided – adds Piccoli – that certain openings are maintained. Therefore, given the further energy crisis that added to the pandemic one, we deemed it necessary to intervene in order not to burden those who have also invested in the construction of outdoor areas which give the city a more attractive tourist dimension ».

Starting from January 1st, the tax for the occupation of public land will be free only for those who ensure the opening for at least three Sundays a month and 5 evenings a week until 11 pm. In order not to penalize those exhibitors who do not have the possibility of setting up an outdoor area, the Municipality is thinking of who will guarantee the evening and Sunday openings, a relief on the Tari.

“We believe that the subsidy on the single patrimonial rent is to be recognized to those who guarantee the community an opening service – adds the councilor for commerce Costanza Casali -. Ivrea must be able to become more and more attractive and touristy and it is essential that the shops are open and ready to welcome those who will gravitate to the city. Likewise, until the end of the year it will be possible to keep the outdoor areas that have been granted with the facilitated procedure, provided for in the Covid emergency period. By January, however, those who want to keep the outdoor area granted in derogation to the municipal regulation in order to counter the Covid emergency, will have to submit a specific application that must be examined by the Suap which will assess the existence of the requirements for maintenance “.