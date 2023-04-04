Home News Free Azure Synapse Analytics e-book
Free Azure Synapse Analytics e-book

Free Azure Synapse Analytics e-book
04. April 2023

We have a new e-book tip for you: With the “Azure Synapse Analytics Cookbook” you can improve your knowledge about the implementation of Azure Synapse Analytics improve and perform efficient analysis. The best part? You can also use it to reduce costs and also get industry-leading security features.

The e-book provides guidance to simplify migration to Azure Synapse, giving you tips on choosing the optimal path to load data, managing countless rows of complex data, and modeling and visualizing data using machine learning and AI. You will also learn how to combine existing services with Azure Synapse and how to perform comprehensive data governance and embedded data discovery and classification.

The Azure Synapse Analytics Cookbook offers you the ideal support if you use or want to use Azure Synapse Analytics. Only a short registration is required for the download.

You can find more information about Azure Synapse Analytics and the analytics services from Microsoft Azure on our “Data & AI” topic page.

