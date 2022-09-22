Home News Free beer to those who go to vote: the pro-vote initiative of the Vittorio Veneto pub
Free beer to those who go to vote: the pro-vote initiative of the Vittorio Veneto pub

by admin
Free beer to those who go to vote: the pro-vote initiative of the Vittorio Veneto pub

VITTORIO VENETO. A beer to all those who, next Sunday, September 25, will show up at the counter of his pub with the ballot papers stamped.

This is the initiative of Dino Michelon, owner for 41 years of the local “River Pub” in Vittorio Veneto (Treviso), who thus intends to encourage the turnout for the next round of elections.

“I will certainly not ask customers what they voted, the point is certainly not this – explains Michelon – as long as they have exercised the precious right. Given the very low interest in the last elections, I decided to contribute in my way to recall the importance of the free expression of consent “.

Furthermore, the complimentary 25cc blonde or red beer will not be limited to residents.

“Any citizen who has voted will be able to visit me, as long as I have beer on Sunday I will distribute it also in this way. With the awareness that, in any case, if a voter does not want to go to the polls – concludes Michelon – it will certainly not be a beer to convince him. “.

