Free breakfast in Cali to boost digital transformation

GeoVictoria Colombia, a leading company in solutions for attendance control in more than 40 countries around the world, invites all Cali companies to a free breakfast on August 1 at the Hotel Garden Inn, Ciudad Jardín, Cali, where they can Learn about the new trends in innovation and digital transformation for the Human Resources area.

The event, “Innovation in HR: How do we drive digital transformation?” is a free instance that will allow companies to connect with experts and colleagues in their areas around the challenges facing Human Resources departments and how new technologies such as assistance software, Artificial Intelligence and automation transform their daily tasks, optimizing their operations, reducing times and saving resources.

Facing the new times, it is very important that companies begin their journey towards digital transformation, eliminating manual and repetitive processes with the support of technology, adapting to the new labor laws and successfully facing a changing market that forces companies to innovate and not be left behind.

This breakfast will also allow attendees to foster their skills around human capital.

They will learn from experts who will present the challenges of how to focus their operations on their internal customer, transparency of information and a search for balance in the quality of life of workers with the support of new technologies.

Event Objectives

“Innovation in HR: How do we promote digital transformation?” it will provide tools to the leaders of Human Resources areas for the management of personnel and operations in the face of the challenges of this year.

They will be able to learn in depth about the new trends and resolve doubts about the legislation that will impact the labor sector this 2023 (Reduction of the working day; change in the calculation of surcharges, among others).

Those attending this breakfast will be trained in new management tools for operations such as digitization of processes, loyalty of human capital, Upskilling and Reskilling, Collaborative Recruitment, People Analytics and digital assistance management.

This event will also be a perfect instance for networking, allowing leaders and attendees to share with colleagues and experts, participate in raffles to win experiences, gifts and the opportunity to learn GeoVictoria solutions first-hand.

Programming

Attendees can register from 09:00 AM to sit at their tables, connect with the guests and listen to the local representatives of GeoVictoria Colombia in a welcome.

Then, they will be able to enjoy breakfast and listen to a presentation on GeoVictoria, its solutions and services, and how the company has had a positive impact on various markets in the region.

Subsequently, attendees will listen to a complete presentation on technology, trends and digital transformation, to end with a raffle where each participant can participate for a special prize.

target audience

• Sociodemographic data: Men and women, from 25 to 60 years of age with experience in leadership in work teams. Interested in corporate development. Medium / high income level with professional education level or higher.

• Languages ​​/ official language of the event: Spanish

• Relations between them: Creation of relationship between GeoVictoria client (Old) and commercial prospect.

• Interests: Interest in meeting face-to-face academic spaces. Oriented towards professional growth and training. With high interest in digitalization tools for his daily work.

Geoinnova: Innovation in Human Resources, how do we promote digital transformation?

August 1st, 09:00 AM

Hotel Garden Inn, Ciudad Jardin, Cali

www.geovictoria.com

