Home » Free cloud event: Secure migration and optimization with Azure
News

Free cloud event: Secure migration and optimization with Azure

by admin
Free cloud event: Secure migration and optimization with Azure
AzureCloud NativeSecurity

Tuesday April 18, 2023

Would you like to learn how to securely migrate, optimize and modernize your infrastructure, applications and data? Then register now for the free digital event on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The focus is on migrating Windows Server and SQL Server workloads, but general tools and resources for maximizing cloud value are also presented.

Best practice examples and live demos with step-by-step instructions round off the event and give you valuable tips for a successful migration. In the subsequent Q&A session, you also have the opportunity to have your questions answered by the experts.

The virtual event is free of charge, only a short registration is required to participate.

Learn more

See also  Gustavo Bolívar attacks the political reform

You may also like

Three injured in an accident on the B1...

The number of detainees in Venezuela for corruption...

Prosecutor’s Office alerts about serious humanitarian crisis in...

Elbhangfest in Dresden canceled | MDR.DE

Salary increase could be staggered as the economy...

Pay attention, the rains are coming and the...

The Wolf of Wall Street film to launch...

A Venezuelan in Guayaquil helps her community to...

FILBo 2023: The fight of Yesenia Torres in...

Commentary on the important news – The worst...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy