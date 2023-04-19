Free cloud event: Secure migration and optimization with Azure

Azure

Cloud Native

Security

Tuesday April 18, 2023

Would you like to learn how to securely migrate, optimize and modernize your infrastructure, applications and data? Then register now for the free digital event on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The focus is on migrating Windows Server and SQL Server workloads, but general tools and resources for maximizing cloud value are also presented.

Best practice examples and live demos with step-by-step instructions round off the event and give you valuable tips for a successful migration. In the subsequent Q&A session, you also have the opportunity to have your questions answered by the experts.

The virtual event is free of charge, only a short registration is required to participate.

Learn more