Free eBook: Best Practices for Optimizing Your Cloud Spend

Free eBook: Best Practices for Optimizing Your Cloud Spend

Friday 30 June 2023

If you use cloud services for your applications, you have many advantages, but in many cases there are costs involved. So it’s important your Azure outputs always keep an eye on so as not to experience a nasty surprise at the end of the month.

There are different ways, tools and best practices for this, like in this one webinar recording is explained. These range from shutting down unused services to automated scaling and selecting the right services. This gives you a good introduction to the topic Microsoft Learn online coursewhich presents all steps from planning to optimization.

The Road to Azure Cost Governance

The free e-book “The Road to Azure Cost Governance‘ – learn how to stay in control of your Azure costs and optimize spend. You will learn important topics such as cloud cost management and sustainable modeling of cloud expenses. Get the e-book now and get tons of best practices to manage and reduce your Azure spend.

Learn more

