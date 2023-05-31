Free Flow Electric Scooters Are Coming — Mobility

Intermodality e environment are the words of the day and Corrente, the free-flow sharing service of the Tper Group, relaunches sustainability, ease of use and shared mobility on the plate. In addition to increasingly ecological buses and electric cars, now come the e-scooters.

It is a fleet of 100 100% electric mopeds which, exactly as is the case for the Corrente car fleet, are simply booked, unlocked and driven, doing everything necessary directly from your smartphone, using the same app that manages the cars.

Thanks to a discounted rate reserved for local public transport subscribers, electric cars and electric mopeds are proposed as complementary and synergistic elements with respect to the bus and trolleybus network.

The novelty of the scooters currently concerns only the city of Bologna. Unlike cars, scooters are indeed city basedin the sense that it is not possible to close the rental outside the area defined within the Municipality of Bologna.

With the same application, therefore, it will be possible to choose whether to display only cars, only scooters or both fleets of vehicles directly on the map drawn in the Corrente app. Once the chosen vehicle has been identified, it will be possible to book and unlock it exactly as it has been the case for over four years with cars.

The electric moped has a displacement equal to 50 cc and it is therefore possible to drive it both with A-patent either with one driving license B. However, only the rental will be allowed adults (provided you have at least an A license).

The scooter rates are the same as for Current cars. The scooters will be located on the territory of the Municipality. The service is, in fact, free-flowing. You can pick up the moped where it is and leave it in the stalls reserved for scooters or wherever permitted by the Highway Code.

