Password prevention. 54 thousand letters are leaving: recipients born between 1969 and 1989, who are summoned for hepatitis C (HCV) screening.

From 2019 to today, there have already been 11,000 people from Belluno who spontaneously joined the campaign promoted by the Veneto Region on the initiative of the Ministry of Health, presenting themselves to the analysis laboratory to undergo a simple and free blood test for the detection of ‘hvc. Only three tested positive and were taken over by the health service for the next step of the investigation.

To expand the audience of members, the spontaneous membership has now moved on to the second phase, the one with a written invitation signed by the director of the Prevention department of Ulss 1 Dolomiti, Sandro Cinquetti, and by the family doctor of each interested party.

Letters are starting to arrive these days. In fact, since the end of December, Ulss 1 Dolomiti has sent 7,970 invitations to residents born in 1969, 1970 and 1971; from 15 January the mailing of the letters to the 1972 cohort will begin. Subsequently, on a fortnightly basis, the mailings for the subsequent years of birth will follow.

Citizens who receive the invitation will be able to undergo the test free of charge, according to the procedures indicated in the letter, by undergoing a blood test which searches for the presence of antibodies against the hepatitis C virus (HCV), the cause of the disease.

“In the event of a positive blood test, the regional program offers in-depth examinations and specialist visits”, specified by Ulss Dolomiti. «The health personnel themselves will contact the citizen who will be accompanied throughout the process, from the first tests to the possible diagnosis of hepatitis C, up to treatment in a specialized centre. The route will be completely free, without paying the ticket.

“This screening presents an opportunity for early detection of a disease that can often go undetected for years. If left untreated», specifies the director of Prevention, «this pathology can cause serious damage to the liver, including liver cirrhosis and cancer. For some years, drugs have been available that allow it to be treated in a simple, effective way and with few side effects.

A first evaluation of these “invited calls” will be carried out in March. Other useful information is available on the web page of the Belluno health authority dedicated to screening https://www.aulss1.veneto.it/epatite-c-se-ce-si-cura/ for those wishing to learn more about the topic and prophylaxis course of this silent but very serious disease.