Representatives of the Free Legal Clinic of the Indoamérica University, Ambato campus, participated in the forum “Machismo y Feminismo”, aimed at high school students of the Pedro Fermín Cevallos Educational Unit, where they carried out an extensive analysis from the legal field on the current issue.

For those who wish to access this free service, they can visit the offices at Bolívar 114 and Francisco Flor streets, corner (Ambato) or call 032 826 166

The forum was attended by representatives, experts in the field, from various educational and government entities and activist unions. The event was held under a three-phase scheme: first, presentation of concepts; second, analysis; and third, reflection and possible solutions to social problems.

Dr. Sebastián Guerrero, Trial Adviser Lawyer of the Free Legal Clinic of Indoamérica, pointed out the importance of socializing young people about aspects to guarantee the elimination of the concept of superiority of men over women, an archetype that promotes physical, psychological and sexual violence towards the females. “With these talks, problems can be detected and help children and adolescents to prevent acts of violence, under the protocols and action routes that educational entities work with government entities,” he reported.

In addition, the professional also explained how this concept influences the workplace, where it is stated that men should occupy higher positions than women; and in the family environment where there is the ideal that the man is the main provider of the home. For her part, María Paula Villacrés, lawyer and independent feminist activist, argued that social problems still exist in the community due, in part, to the fact that not all teachers are trained in issues of this nature, which is reflected in their teaching. . Likewise, Lorena Toapanta, agent of the National Directorate of Specialized Police for Children and Adolescents, states that psychological violence against young people through social networks is currently prevalent, so it is important to educate them on the proper use of platforms. virtual and that not only have guaranteed rights but also duties and obligations as human beings towards society.

Víctor Escorza, Rector of the Educational Unit, expressed his gratitude for the participation of the entities in the educational forum, emphasizing the importance of joint work to generate information spaces and the construction of knowledge for the good of children and youth. . “May this space be for reflection where you, young people, transmit and maintain values ​​and knowledge, putting them into practice in all areas. We, as adults and authorities, want them to also be an example of a good contribution to society”, he said.

Finally, as part of the process of defending rights in the integral development of society, the office offers citizens, especially low-income people, priority attention groups and people in a state of vulnerability, advice and quality legal representation. , in some fields of Law, especially in matters of violence.