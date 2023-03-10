On Saturday, March 11, 2023, starting at 2:00 p.m., at the headquarters of the Lojanas Women’s Union, the second free medical conferences will take place —with more than 9 specialties.

Attention

Guadalupe Aguirre de Guerrero, mother symbol of Loja and the Union of Lojanas Women —a social aid institution— was the one who, with the collaboration and direction of Dr. Ramón Aguirre Castillo, managed and obtained the contribution and support of specialists from the city.

Guadalupe Coronel de Mosquera, president of the Union of Lojanas women, told Diario Crónica that, on this occasion, they will attend specialties such as ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics, cardiology, rheumatology, neutral medicine and psychiatry. She stressed that in the case of pediatrics there will be two doctors and in ophthalmology, 3.

“We hope to serve on this day no less than 200 people with limited economic resources, for this, those who want the services, the tickets, specifying the medical specialty, are already being delivered to the institution, located in the El Valle sector, Salvador Bustamante avenue Celi, between Chone and Santa Rosa, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” he said.

He added that in the specialty of ophthalmology they have obtained a donation of lenses from the Rotary Club. Additionally, a pharmaceutical house will deliver medicines free of charge.

The president of the Lojanas Women’s Union expressed that the objective is to help, selflessly, people with limited economic resources who need immediate attention. (YO)

Given

The first days were in September 2022, where more than 220 people were attended.