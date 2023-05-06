Home » FREE PEDIATRIC SURGERY WILL BE PERFORMED IN CONCEPTION « cde News
News

FREE PEDIATRIC SURGERY WILL BE PERFORMED IN CONCEPTION « cde News

by admin
FREE PEDIATRIC SURGERY WILL BE PERFORMED IN CONCEPTION « cde News

CONCEPCIÓN Nearly 100 boys and girls from the department of Concepción will benefit from free outpatient surgeries, through the Mitã Vy’arã Program.

In a Press Conference, Dr. Hugo Cabrera, director of the First Health Region, together with Dr. Mario Pérez, director of the Concepción Regional Hospital, Dr. Adriana Zavala, head of Pediatrics, announced the performance of Ambulatory Pediatric surgeries within the framework of the Mitã vy’arã program to be held on June 1, 2 and 3.

The recruitment of patients will take place on Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2 from 2:00 p.m. in the outpatient clinics of the Regional Hospital of Concepción. The surgeries are scheduled to take place on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 June at the aforementioned hospital.

The surgeries will be carried out by pediatric surgeons, anesthetists, among other specialists who are members of the Paraguayan Society of Pediatric Surgery.

The Mitã Vy’arã Program is made up of the Paraguayan Society of Pediatric Surgery (SPCP), with the support of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare.

Surgical interventions will be:

– Inguinal, umbilical and epigastric hernias.

– Criptorquidea palpable.

– Cysts, nevus, mucocele.

– Non-articulated polydactyly.

– Varicocele.

– Phimosis.

– Among other selected outpatient cases.

comment

comment

See also  Secret Weapon "Light Vaccine" Guarantees Zero New Crown Infection of Chinese Olympic Delegation-IT & Health

You may also like

New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement ·...

New ADKA Executive Committee

This will be the board of directors of...

Rhine in flames: organizers expect a record number...

San Pedro receives more batch of vaccines to...

The first demands to the National Development Plan...

Schalke overtakes VfB with a win against Mainz

Meeting of Chinese Foreign Minister with President Alvi,...

Valia Mena, director of the labor office in...

The judge and monk Eucharius

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy