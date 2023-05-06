FREE PEDIATRIC SURGERY WILL BE PERFORMED IN CONCEPTION « cde News

CONCEPCIÓN Nearly 100 boys and girls from the department of Concepción will benefit from free outpatient surgeries, through the Mitã Vy’arã Program.

In a Press Conference, Dr. Hugo Cabrera, director of the First Health Region, together with Dr. Mario Pérez, director of the Concepción Regional Hospital, Dr. Adriana Zavala, head of Pediatrics, announced the performance of Ambulatory Pediatric surgeries within the framework of the Mitã vy’arã program to be held on June 1, 2 and 3.

The recruitment of patients will take place on Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2 from 2:00 p.m. in the outpatient clinics of the Regional Hospital of Concepción. The surgeries are scheduled to take place on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 June at the aforementioned hospital.

The surgeries will be carried out by pediatric surgeons, anesthetists, among other specialists who are members of the Paraguayan Society of Pediatric Surgery.

The Mitã Vy’arã Program is made up of the Paraguayan Society of Pediatric Surgery (SPCP), with the support of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare.

Surgical interventions will be:

– Inguinal, umbilical and epigastric hernias.

– Criptorquidea palpable.

– Cysts, nevus, mucocele.

– Non-articulated polydactyly.

– Varicocele.

– Phimosis.

– Among other selected outpatient cases.

