Free scrap pickup and disposal. For companies and households News Dortmund – News Dortmund Politics Current news on the Internet

Scrap has many different faces. For most people, the word “junk” has negative connotations and is associated with waste and worthlessness. For us, however, the word scrap has a completely different meaning. Rather, we see scrap as an opportunity to conserve limited resources and to make a valuable contribution to environmental and climate protection by recycling scrap metal.

We have therefore made it our task to collect your scrap and then recycle it so that the scrap metal can be fed back into the industry without the need to produce new metal.

Our free service is aimed at private individuals as well as tradespeople and public institutions.

What scrap do we pick up free of charge in Dortmund and the surrounding area?

Apart from hazardous waste, all types of scrap can be considered for our free scrap pickup in the Dortmund area. We are particularly happy to pick up electronic waste and scrap metal. However, mixed scrap, which often has a low degree of purity, is also an option for our scrap collection in X.

Even simple household appliances, such as

broken or working refrigerators

dryers and washing machines

ovens

microwaves

and we are happy to pick up many other items from you.

This is how the free scrap pick-up in Dortmund works

Contact us!

Together we will arrange an appointment to pick up the scrap at your desired location. The more information you give us about the type, quantity and whereabouts of the scrap, the better we can plan its collection.

Finishing work and pickup

If dismantling or clearing work is necessary, we will be happy to take care of this free of charge. Our employees are well trained and equipped for dismantling work. You can rely on a smooth process and of course you do not have to do anything yourself. We then transport your scrap away. The scrap collection in Dortmund is therefore done for you within a very short time.

recycling and disposal

We guarantee you a clean separation and disassembly of your scrap, so that we can bring the recyclable materials to our partners at the recycling centers. We properly dispose of the remaining worthless parts. If you wish, you will also receive a disposal certificate from us.

Would you like to use our service in Dortmund?

Then contact us. We look forward to your order and to doing something good for you and the environment with our scrap collection in Dortmund.

