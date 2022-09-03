Leaner and freer procedure for installing solar panels. The new government regulations establish it. Reason: expensive bills are also fought in this way. The new implementing decree of the Ministry of Ecological Transition provides for a simplified single model to be able to proceed with the installation of photovoltaic systems on buildings, structures and “above ground artifacts other than buildings” up to 200 kW, the simplified single model can be used. It means that these interventions are included in the “ordinary maintenance”. They are therefore not subject to authorizations or specific permits.

What the decree says

In order to install brushes on the roofs, it is enough to follow three essential rules: download a specific form from the website of the GSE, the manager of energy services, or from that of the Ministry of Economic Development; fill in the form and send it to GSE at the beginning of the works; send the form again to GSE at the end of the work. Therefore no prior authorization, no permit and very fast times.

The properties concerned

The simplifications on the installation of photovoltaics apply to most buildings with the exception of cultural heritage and UNESCO sites, for which, in fact, there remains the need to request prior authorizations for the installation of solar panels. The exceptions provided for by the government concern: bound assets, i.e. those that fall under the code of cultural and landscape assets (referred to in article 136, paragraph 1, letter b and letter c of the code of cultural and landscape assets) and therefore villas, gardens and parks that stand out for their beauty; the buildings located in the ancient Unesco heritage centers.