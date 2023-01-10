[NTD Times, Beijing time, January 10, 2023]After canceling the anti-epidemic measures, the CCP actually canceled the policy of free COVID treatment. Chinese patients infected with COVID-19 are struggling with high medical costs as state-backed health insurance plans in China have reduced or refused coverage in the face of the unprecedented wave of the epidemic sweeping the country.

For three years, COVID patients have “enjoyed” subsidies for related treatments, and Beijing has touted free treatment for the COVID virus as a symbol of its success in fighting the epidemic. But at least 14 provinces and cities have stopped providing free treatment for the COVID-19 virus after Beijing abruptly withdrew its zero-clearing strategy last month, according to local government announcements.

After the policy was introduced, in hospitals in Shanghai and Guangzhou, the cost of intensive care for COVID-19 patients was as high as 20,000 yuan (about 3,000 U.S. dollars) per day, which is about 5 months’ income of an ordinary urban resident, exacerbating people’s concern about the risk of infection. Onerous medical debt worries.

Anhui province, with a population of 64 million, began requiring residents to pay 30% of pandemic-related outpatient fees last week. The city of Sanhe in Hebei Province, near Beijing, went further, announcing last month that patients with pneumonia would have to pay half of their hospital bills.

As China‘s hospitals and fever clinics become overwhelmed by elderly patients, analysts say the CCP’s approach has put considerable pressure on low-income patients and exposed deep inequalities in China‘s underfunded healthcare system.

Gao Shengli, a 53-year-old farmer in central Henan province, suffered a stroke last week after testing positive for COVID. Two days after being admitted to the hospital, he received a bill of 150,000 yuan, more than double his family’s annual income. In addition, extra bills ranging from 5,000 yuan to 10,000 yuan were sent to his home every day, and his family was in despair.

“My father doesn’t have health insurance,” Gao’s son told the Financial Times, speaking on condition of anonymity. “The hospital chases us every day for money, and we can’t afford it.”

And the middle class in urban China is not faring much better, as patients struggle to file insurance claims for COVID. Multiple hospitals refused to issue infection certificates to patients who tested positive unless they also reported lung infections and passed a review by the local health department.

Insurers have been reluctant to approve COVID-related claims after previously selling tens of millions of low-cost plans to avoid huge liability during a surge in cases.

An official at Beijing-based Taikang Life Insurance, which received dozens of complaints after the denial of coverage, said his company was “very strict” about approving claims. this document”.

China‘s health policies have made it difficult for claimants to provide evidence of definitive infection, and health officials have narrowed the definition of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

A doctor at Shanghai Tenth Hospital told the Financial Times that the city health commission had instructed staff to limit the diagnosis of COVID cases. “We are advised to label most cases as respiratory infections,” the doctor said.

“The outbreak happened so quickly that the authorities did not have time to formulate an action plan,” said a Beijing-based adviser to the National Health Commission. “What is certain is that the government cannot afford to treat everyone for free.”

Huang Yanzhong, a senior fellow on global health issues at the Council on Foreign Relations, an American think tank, said that the CCP has never been committed to making healthcare affordable and accessible to everyone, and the recent outbreak of the COVID virus has only made the problem worse. .

Frank Wang, a Hangzhou-based marketing manager who bought COVID insurance early last year, was unable to get disease certificates after he tested positive for the virus and developed lung and kidney infections.

“The hospital made it clear that it was difficult to obtain a COVID certificate because disease diagnosis has been politicized,” said Wang, who paid more than 20,000 yuan for treatment, “which made patients like me victims.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Zhaoxi/Editor in charge: Lin Qing)

