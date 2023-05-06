Free way to panela exports

After the publication of the article “DIAN would be stopping panela exports”, published by the Diario del Huila, on March 4, 2023, producers indicated that the DIAN established an approach to be able to deliver solutions and allow, more easily, international sales .

By: Gloria Camargo

The panela produced in the municipality of Isnos, in the south of Huila, will reach the tables of the Spaniards, on the European continent, after the producers of this area of ​​the department obtained a solution regarding the paperwork to carry out carry out the export processes of this product.

A vital step, in terms of foreign trade for the region, because according to the National Federation of Panela producers, the annual production of this product is equivalent to about one million tons per year, and is mainly focused on 14 departments.

On said map, Huila appears as the eighth producing department of panela with 51,000 tons per year. In first place is Santander, followed by Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Boyacá and Nariño.

The ‘hinders’

On this occasion, Diario del Huila once again spoke with Segundo Julio Realpe Realpe, producer of Isnos, and who represents the family business ‘Panelas Don Julio’, located in the village of Ciénaga Chiquita, 20 minutes from the urban area of ​​the municipality, to find out how the international marketing of this product was progressing.

The good news, according to Realpe, occurred shortly after the publication of the newspaper article “DIAN would be stopping panela exports”, published by the Diario del Huila, on March 4, 2023, where the producers themselves pointed out some ‘obstacles’ on the part of of the Directorate of National Taxes and Customs, DIAN.

In said publication, according to “Don Julio” himself, as he is known, he had indicated that although they had presented “all the supports before the entity, many of these were not validated or accepted, arguing that if the workforce is not banked , the process cannot be supported”.

And he had indicated that “of 90 million we could only support 60 million pesos, because as you know the workforce is paid daily, with normal supports and they ask us for bank certificates and the RUT, and that in the field is not It happens, because people are not banked,” he said.

Situation that would have slowed down international business. “I am very sad because as I told you, we were working with great care for 45 days and when the DIAN did not accept the process, our business stopped. We manage a partner, an export, good prices, we use three alternate plants to produce, we work with 25 people, and they did not work for us and that is why we lost that money, ”he had pointed out.

New starts

However, the same producer pointed out that after the publication, the solutions began to make their way to them, through an approach by the same Directorate of National Taxes and Customs.

“Directly after the news spread, DIAN advisors came to review the issue of exporting a small producer, where we took a product directly from a family panela production plant to Spain.

So there was great support, there were many calls for help and that touched the DIAN directly, so we reviewed the process, the accounting issues, and then they gave us a solution”, he pointed out.

According to Realpe, they will now be able to apply to “a tax regime in which they were not going to ask us for this support and they were not going to take away that famous withholding, which was the percentage of occasional profit, which was what stopped us from exporting” he explained.

In other words, the DIAN will not apply the occasional gain tax, which corresponds according to the same entity “to the income or utility that a person or company has for the occasional or sporadic sale of an asset that is not part of the ordinary course of business.” business, or due to the occurrence of an exceptional economic event such as winning the lottery or a raffle”.

The producer also indicated that “that was what had demotivated us.”

packing brown sugar

From Isnos, the family business is already preparing the next order, which is expected to be dispatched in a week.

“We are close to shipping the next container to Spain directly from Isnos. We are motivated because the family business ‘Panelas Don Julio’, solely and exclusively, is going to work with the normal payroll withholding, which is applied to a small producer, like us,” he said.

It should be remembered that the first shipment had been made at the end of February of this term, also to Spain, however in the following two months, and because the situation had not changed, exports had been halted.

“The first container that was sent to Spain and it arrived with excellent quality and an excellent presentation, that was around the end of February. All of March and April, we were quiet because of the issue of billing. I had told the trader that I was selling the panela but without an invoice, and logical for the DIAN, how can an export be supported without an invoice. So he told us to find a way, he even tried to do it directly with Dian, but he got out of hand because he was a foreign person.

However, three weeks ago we received a notification informing us that we could change the regime, that we could get a new company name with another special regime to be able to export,” said Realpe Realpe.

The container

With an important generation of employment in the area, Don Julio pointed out that a total of 40 people were hired, who work six days a week for 10 hours a day in the production plant of the family business, and from where a monthly container will be sent with 18,600 kilos of panela from Huila.

It should be noted that at first it was possible to send a container, likewise, with round panela for 50, 125 and 450 grams, which meant a complex job, and in which only 45 days later they were able to complete the load , which also had flavored granulated panela of 6 and 80 grams.

Generational relief

As this is a family business, Sergio David Realpe Martínez, son of Segundo Julio Realpe Realpe, has also been actively integrating into this economic activity and opening the way for more producers and more panela from Huila to reach new markets.

Therefore, he pointed out that young people who have the opportunity to work closely with these types of companies or micro-enterprises must take ownership of the processes.

“What I would tell them is to start asking more questions about panela. Because we are young entrepreneurs, we receive some benefits and support from governments, such as electronic invoicing, payment of taxes with the DIAN, among others. But it is also important because one must learn to manage our families’ businesses, our parents cannot be in charge all the time.