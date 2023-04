Legislative agenda staggers The storm that shakes the House of Nariño continues to spread. It began with the scandal involving the son of President Petro, followed by the ‘kidnapping’ of uniformed officers in Caquetá, the armed strike by the Clan del Golfo and the frustrated ceasefire with criminal groups. And political reform sank on the legislative agenda, […]

The Free Zone entry was first published in Diario del Huila.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook