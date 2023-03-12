7
Huila united with Bahamón Selected seven profiles for the management of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, three issues to highlight: Huila is obliged to surround the name of the countryman Germán Bahamón, without pettiness or divisions. What matters now is winning. Former Comptroller Sandra Morelli, the only shortlisted woman, has a spot secured […]
