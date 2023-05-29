“Freedom and Change” calls on both sides of the conflict in Sudan to renew the armistice and abide by it

Today, Monday, the Forces for Freedom and Change, known as “shameless”, called on both sides of the conflict in Sudan to renew the short-term ceasefire, which will end this evening, and the need to adhere to it, in order to give an opportunity to address the severely deteriorating humanitarian situation. She said that the war in Sudan has claimed the lives of thousands of civilians and military personnel, destroyed the country’s civilian and military infrastructure and capabilities, and robbed homes and shops.

And declared its rejection of calls for civil armament and the plunge of civilians into the armed conflict, which is dragging the country into an all-out civil war. And she called for abandoning these calls for sedition, besieging the discourse that calls for it, confronting it, and activating social peace initiatives that confront hate speech and prevent the expansion of the scope of war.

It affirmed its continued efforts to contribute positively to stopping the war, through joint work with all national forces to strengthen and expand the anti-war front, and regional and international communication to coordinate efforts to stop the fighting and ensure the arrival of humanitarian aid, and we continue to urge the leadership of the Armed Forces and Rapid Support to deviate from solutions. Peace, arbitration, the voice of wisdom, and sparing our country the scourge of slipping into total collapse.

The Forces for Freedom and Change renewed their thanks and support for the Saudi-American efforts to extend the short-term ceasefire and address the humanitarian situation, hoping for the integration of international and regional efforts and initiatives to accelerate the pace of reaching a sustainable solution to the Sudanese crisis.