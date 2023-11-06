Colombian footballer Luis Díaz shocked the world after scoring in injury time: he scored the goal of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Luton on matchday 11 of the Premier League. The guajiro came off the bench at 83 minutes to score the goal that saved the point for the ‘Reds’ at 90+5.

However, the great bill of the goal took a back seat considering that Lucho Díaz is experiencing the most difficult moment of his life on a personal level after the kidnapping of his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, more than a week ago.

After scoring with a header, Lucho showed a message he had printed under his Liverpool shirt with the phrase “freedom for dad.”

After putting his head up and scoring the goal, he put it in pain when writing the statement that opens this editorial with which the newspaper EL PILÓN expresses its solidarity with the player, his family, the brother Guajiro people and the millions of Colombians who have done of the Colombian star the exhibition of an example of improvement and discipline.

Lucho’s father was kidnapped by the National Liberation Army (ELN) on Saturday, October 28 in Barrancas, La Guajira. Although this guerrilla acknowledged the kidnapping and announced that they would release him soon, until this Sunday afternoon the Díaz family was waiting to be reunited with his loved one. We are all waiting.

“Today the soccer player is not speaking to you, today Lucho Diaz, the son of Luis Manuel Diaz, is speaking to you. Mane my dad, he is a tireless worker, our pillar in the family and he is kidnapped.

I ask the ELN for the prompt release of my father, and I ask international organizations to intercede for his freedom.

Every second, every minute our anguish grows; My mother, my brothers and I are desperate, distressed and without words to describe what we are feeling. This suffering will only end when we have him back home.

I beg you to release him immediately, respecting his integrity and ending this painful wait as soon as possible.

In the name of love and compassion, we ask that you reconsider your actions and allow us to recover him. I thank the Colombians and the international community for the support received, thank you for so many demonstrations of affection and solidarity in this difficult time that many families in my country find themselves living.

LUIS FERNANDO DIAZ MARULANDA”

Share this: Facebook

X

