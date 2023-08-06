Freedom of Expression: Trump’s Defense Strategy in the 2020 Election Hoax Case

Title: Former President Trump’s Lawyers Invoke Freedom of Expression in Defense Against Election Fraud Allegations

Subtitle: Trump’s legal team argues that his claims of fraud and requests to alter election results were expressions of opinion protected by the First Amendment

Former President Donald Trump’s defense strategy in the case surrounding the alleged election fraud during the 2020 elections centers around the argument of freedom of expression. Trump’s lawyers assert that their client genuinely believed in the existence of fraud and that his claims were his constitutionally protected right to express his opinions. They further contend that his requests to alter the election results were merely aspirations, not acts of pressure.

Leading Trump attorney John Lauro took to the national television networks on Sunday, using multiple talk shows to present his client’s point of view. Throughout his appearances, Lauro dropped hints about their legal strategy, emphasizing the sacrosanct nature of the First Amendment, which guarantees the right to freedom of expression.

Lauro stated in his speech on the conservative Fox News network, “Every single thing that President Trump has been indicted for has to do with aspirational petitions: asking state legislatures, asking governors, asking state election officials to do the right thing. In fact, even petitions to the vice president [Mike] Pence were protected by freedom of expression.”

Among the actions under scrutiny, Trump had requested Georgia Secretary of State Raffenberger to “find” him 11,780 votes, one more than the number by which Joe Biden defeated him in the state. He had also asked Vice President Pence to refuse to certify the election results during the Congressional ceremony on January 6, 2021. Pence declined, and that day witnessed a riotous mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol building.

Special prosecutor Jake Smith has charged Trump with four counts related to conspiracy and obstruction of legal proceedings. However, Lauro argues that the former president had the right to make those requests, even to state governments, without obstructing the federal government.

“Asking is an aspiration, not action,” Lauro stated during his CNN interview, reiterating his defense. Lauro emphasized that Trump was genuinely convinced of discrepancies in the electoral results, a claim that forms a key pillar in their defense.

Vice President Pence, whose testimony is crucial in the case, refutes the defense’s argument that Trump merely expressed a wish. In an appearance on CNN, Pence revealed that on Christmas Day 2020 and a week later on January 1, 2021, Trump had asked him to annul the electoral results. Pence stated that Trump even forced him to choose between loyalty to himself or the Constitution, and he opted for the latter.

Given the gravity of the charges against Trump, his defense has indicated they will attempt to delay his three pending trials, including cases related to accounting falsification and illegal possession of classified material, hoping for favorable outcomes post-elections.

Trump has already expressed his intention to file a motion seeking a change in the judge overseeing the case and the trial venue, as he believes he cannot receive a fair trial with the current judge, Tanya Chutkan, in the federal court in Washington. Trump has clashed with Chutkan in the past, particularly in a case where he attempted to block access to his papers by a congressional commission investigating the Capitol assault.

Chutkan has given Trump’s defense until Monday afternoon to respond to the prosecution’s request for summary secrecy. The former president’s message on social media, suggesting retaliation against those who oppose him, prompted this request.

Trump has previously stated his desire to relocate the trial to more favorable terrain, such as West Virginia, where he secured a significant majority of the votes in 2020. While he did not specify a new desired location this time, he reiterated his dissatisfaction with Washington, characterizing it as a crime-ridden city that he believes is hostile toward him.

As the case unfolds, Trump’s defense continues to argue that his actions were protected by the First Amendment, setting the stage for a legal battle over freedom of expression and its limitations in the context of a significant electoral dispute.

