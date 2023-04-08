AMADEO GONZALEZ TRIVIÑO

The law is the law, but there are laws that surpass reality and become hateful and contrary to human nature. Human beings have always considered the possibility of demanding an explanation from the divinity about the phenomena of nature and of kneeling down to demand from the other, from their fellow man a little love or forgiveness.

In a fact that seems contrary to all human and humanistic concepts, a Central American government has prohibited, through internal regulations, the carrying out of acts or commemorations that have to do with the celebration of Holy Week and has been carrying out all kinds of abuses against practitioners or members of the Catholic Church.

It seems strange and perhaps we can be subject to a lot of censorship and a lot of controversy for our comment, the reality is that there are occasions in which the decisions of the rulers end up generating historical processes that go against the normal process of human relations and that in The latter constitutes a boomerang that must be decisive in the adoption of ideological criteria or thoughts that allow us to understand that human beings have the capacity to overcome the limits that the authorities impose on them and that these human groups are the only ones capable of to ratify or repeal such decisions.

It is necessary that, in Nicaragua, as in many countries of the world, it is proclaimed from the magna carta or Constitution that governs the destinies of the nation, that there is freedom of religion and article 120 of said regulations says:

“Freedom of conscience, the manifestation of all religious beliefs and the practice of all cults that are not incompatible with the life and physical integrity of the human person, or that are not opposed to morality, good customs or to public order. Acts contrary to public order or morality that are carried out on the occasion or under the pretext of the exercise of a cult, fall under the sanction of the law.”

But before said norm, there is another norm that legitimizes the actions of the government at this time and says Article 71, paragraph 3 – these liberties are restricted by providing that:

“No political propaganda may be made in any way by clergy, laymen or ministers of any cult, invoking religious motives or making use of the religious beliefs of the people. In the temples, in addition, during acts of worship or religious propaganda, it will not be possible to criticize the laws of the State, the Government or public officials in particular.”

In such a way, that taking into account the precedents that have been known by the way in which the Catholic Church has pronounced itself demanding the protection of human rights and demanding citizen guarantees, it has ended up being the cause of warning that such actions with processions , with the practice of religious worship at all times, has ended up being part of a strategy to delegitimize the government and that, therefore, the only way out for it to impose order and reestablish the guarantees of the dominant power, is precisely by doing show of force and the prohibition of such practices.

What are we to say then, when the interpretation or the way of seeing religious freedom can become part of the political progression to reaffirm or denigrate or claim rights to the ruler? Could it be that we must embrace or reject these interpretations outright, when Latin American society has spent an entire life locked and subordinated to the ways of seeing and considering that religiosity and media practices with spirits or the afterlife, intertwine us for the future. love, for hate and to reign among others. Perhaps at times, we can exceed in the interpretation or in the consideration of what others say or think or in their case ourselves of the other and of the others, but the regulations require it so and that is why this transcription to understand the dimension of this reality.