“Freemantle Highway”: Laying of burning freighter called off for the time being

Disasters Fire in the North Sea

Laying of burning freighter called off for the time being

As of: 11:15 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Wrecked Freighter – “First and foremost, the fire must be out”

A salvage plan is to be drawn up for the wrecked freighter “Fremantle Highway” after attempts to extinguish it have been aborted. Specialist Eyk-Uwe Pap explains in the WELT interview what is important when securing the burning ship with around 500 electric cars.

The authorities in the Netherlands had prepared the burning car freighter for towing – but the action will not take place for the time being, the authorities announced. It is unclear how long the “Freemantle Highway” can withstand the heat.

The relocation of the burning freighter off the Dutch coast eastwards to the Wadden island of Schiermonnikoog has been canceled for the time being. The current wind direction and the still heavy smoke in the burning ship made the maneuver impossible at the moment, the water authority announced on Saturday evening in The Hague.

The ship with around 3800 cars on board, which has been on fire for days, is currently in the north of the island of Terschelling near two busy shipping routes. Therefore, for safety reasons, it was to be towed east to the island of Schiermonnikoog. While the ship is stable, there are still concerns that it could break up or capsize. Then the North Sea is threatened with an environmental catastrophe.

The risks for the transfer are currently too great, the authority said. The wind drives clouds of smoke directly over the tractor. And that endangers the safety and health of the crew, the authority said. The action may have to be postponed for several days until the wind changes. “Until then, the ship will remain in its current position.” According to the authorities, the condition of the ship is constantly being monitored by specialists.

The freighter was on its way from Bremerhaven to Singapore when fire broke out on Wednesday night. One person died during the evacuation of the crew. An environmental catastrophe is feared if the ship breaks up, capsizes or sinks. It’s unclear how long the freighter can withstand the heat. Breaking apart or capsizing should be avoided at all costs.

Rescuers who were on board had established a more stable connection from the freighter’s roof to the tugboats, the Dutch Coast Guard said. This makes the freighter easier to manoeuvre. The team then left the freighter again. According to his charter company, there are 3,783 new vehicles on board the freighter, including 498 electric cars – significantly more than previously assumed.

“It is quite possible that the electric cars started the fire,” said the Japan-based shipping company K Line. The broadcaster RTL Nederland published a recording of the start of the rescue work, which said that the fire had started from an electric car battery.

