News

Freestyle takes over the Picnic Stereo Festival 2023

Credits:
Renan Vargas – Kienyke.com

On the second day of the festival, at the Red Bull stand, there was a freestyle battle that caught the attention of the audience.

Valles-T and White Zapata faced each other and showed the best of their improvisation.

J Beat was in charge of bringing out the best of the improvisers thanks to his tracks, while Arci was the emcee.

On a small stage and in the shape of a circle, like in the square, the participants had to wage their battle.

Public support was the order of the day for the two exponents of Colombian freestyle.

One of the moments of the night was when they had to improvise with someone from the public.

Also, in the item round, the freestylers brought out the best of their repertoire.

In the exhibition battle there was no winner and everyone received a loud applause from the public.

These types of spaces show that freestyle in Colombia is experiencing an important moment.

