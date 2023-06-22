Freeway is not free during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday Nanning ushers in the peak of going out of the city today

On the day before the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, there was a dense traffic flow in the direction of the outbound direction in front of the Dongdong Passenger Station on Minzu Avenue.Photo by reporter Lai Youguang

The Dragon Boat Festival holiday is approaching, and many citizens plan to take advantage of the small holiday to travel and visit relatives. According to relevant national regulations, the expressway is not toll-free during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. The general national and provincial trunk roads in Guangxi are basically in a smooth state. The traffic flow on the expressways around Nanning is dominated by vehicles returning home and short-distance travel in the area, and the road network has a large traffic flow.

The reporter learned from Nanning Expressway Operation Co., Ltd. that during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the traffic flow is mainly vehicles returning home and short-distance travel in the area, and the road network has a large traffic flow. It is expected that the morning of June 22 will usher in the peak of out-of-city traffic, and the afternoon of June 24 will usher in the peak of return traffic.

According to relevant national regulations, the expressway is not toll-free during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Relevant departments predict that the peak travel time will occur at 8:00-14:00 on June 22 and 14:00-22:00 on June 24.

In terms of forecasting and analysis of road network congestion points, it is expected that during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, there will be 5 road sections and 1 toll station under the jurisdiction of Nanning Expressway, which are prone to congestion due to the increase in traffic flow. District section (K1449~K1450), Nanning Ring Expressway Shibu North Interchange Section, Lanhai Expressway Anji to Yilingyan Section, Guangkun Expressway Tanluo Interchange Section, Sannan Expressway Silong West Interchange to Wutang Service Area section; The blocking toll station is the Anji toll station of the Nanning Ring Expressway.

In addition, the reporter learned from the Guangxi Highway Development Center that it is expected that during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the average daily overall cross-section traffic flow of ordinary national and provincial trunk lines in the region will reach about 11,891 standard vehicles, and the overall level will be basically smooth. It is estimated that during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, there will be 13 national highways and 4 provincial highways in the whole region, with a total of 56 road sections whose actual operating traffic volume is greater than the benchmark traffic capacity.

During the Dragon Boat Festival, it is expected to lead to Nanning Qingxiu Mountain Scenic Area, Wuming Daming Mountain, Baise Tongling Grand Canyon, Chongzuo Detian Waterfall, Guilin Yulong River Scenic Area, Shili Gallery, Moon Mountain, Ruyi Peak Cableway Scenic Area, Yangshuo Lijiang Scenic Area, Guigang Xishanquan Car RV Camping Base, Beihai Old City, Qiaogang Style Street, Silver Beach, Qinzhou Sanniangwan Scenic Area and other scenic spots will be congested, and the actual operating traffic volume is greater than the benchmark capacity.

According to the forecast of AutoNavi traffic big data, Beihai Silver Beach National Tourist Resort is listed as TOP10 popular self-driving scenic spots during the Dragon Boat Festival and TOP10 popular sand (sea) beach parks during the Dragon Boat Festival. (Reporter Liao Xin)

