He was hit by a falling freezer. The man had climbed into a river bed on a rope in search of two missing people. Colleagues pulled the unconscious man back up. According to the Peruvian authorities, the rescuer suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition. Previously, a landslide had caused several houses to sag.
