Freibad Zweibrücken does not have to allow topless women

Zweibrücken is the name of the small town deep in western Germany. So deep that it is often overlooked. This was also the case from a news agency that recently conducted a survey among Rhineland-Palatinate open-air pool operators as to whether they – like Saarbrücken in particular – want to allow women to bathe bare-chested just like men. Which almost all the cities surveyed rejected. Because it was already too late that day to reach anyone at the Zweibrücker pool operator (Stadtwerke), Merkur first supplemented the agency text with the help of a look at its own archive. And lo and behold: when we last reported twenty years ago, that was already allowed in Zweibrücken what is being fought for or prevented elsewhere in mostly heated controversies. Here is the relevant paragraph from Article 2003 in italics: “The bathing regulations make no mention of topless or not,” explains the lifeguard. The “getting naked” would in no way be regarded as arousing public nuisance. Female swimmers are welcome to move freely in the pool. They should only put their tops back on when they go to the kiosk.